ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 1,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE RMD opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

