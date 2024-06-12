USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Major Shareholder Myron W. Wentz Sells 3,700 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,880,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,048,890.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

