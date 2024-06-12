Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 358,887 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $51,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,585,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.