Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,575,803 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 249.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,803 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of News worth $54,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,732.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of News by 321.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. News Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than News
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.