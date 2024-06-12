Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 661,039 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $55,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

TPH stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

