Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,445,994 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 495.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 1.65% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $55,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,694,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at $6,748,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

