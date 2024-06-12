Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $56.35 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,328 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $56,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,025,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.