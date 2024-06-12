Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Confluent by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 824,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,984.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,636 shares of company stock valued at $18,176,366. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.