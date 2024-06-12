Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 31,648 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,648 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLLY. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Holley by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Holley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Holley by 70.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.49. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLLY

Insider Activity at Holley

In other news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.