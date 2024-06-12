Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,423 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Brixmor Property Group worth $60,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

