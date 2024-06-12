Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cerus by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Cerus
In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $42,349.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Stock Up 0.6 %
CERS stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
