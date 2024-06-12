Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,019,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,128,000 after buying an additional 1,272,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mattel by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

