Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,385 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

