5,806 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 204,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Vericel by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vericel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,739.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4,326.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

