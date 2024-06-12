Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $163,000 in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NET Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter worth $21,680,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter valued at $1,510,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NET Power

In related news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on NET Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

