Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRMW

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.