Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $335,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 377.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 103.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174,894 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Down 0.7 %

ARGX stock opened at $376.79 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

