PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,176 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $96,102.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

