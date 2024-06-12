Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

