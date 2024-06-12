Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,818,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after buying an additional 2,906,478 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 1,005,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after buying an additional 965,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.