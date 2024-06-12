UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

