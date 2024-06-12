Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,520 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,059,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 261,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

