Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,491 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Latham Group worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Latham Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

