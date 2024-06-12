Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,855,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

