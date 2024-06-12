Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PHINIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,540,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,913,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

