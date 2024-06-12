Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Masco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

