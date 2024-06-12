Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,145 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HIW opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.