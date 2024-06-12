Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

