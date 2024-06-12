11,687 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,403 shares of company stock worth $4,262,858. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.6 %

FTNT opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

