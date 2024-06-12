Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 7,513 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

