Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 3,654,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,369,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.92. The company has a market cap of £16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

