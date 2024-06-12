tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 3%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 2,288,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 386,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
tinyBuild Price Performance
tinyBuild Company Profile
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
