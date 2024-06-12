tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 3%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 2,288,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 386,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

