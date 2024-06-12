Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Down 3.3%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 6,557,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,432,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Asiamet Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 7.54.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

