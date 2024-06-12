Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 12.7% Higher

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 173,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 278,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.69.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.