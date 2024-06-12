Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.52

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 1235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Knowles Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,993,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 904,446 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,187,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 762,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,844 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

