The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 6.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 143,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 116,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.33).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.
