The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 6.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 143,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 116,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Mission Group

The Mission Group Stock Down 2.5 %

About The Mission Group

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.32. The firm has a market cap of £21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.