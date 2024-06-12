Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $692.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

