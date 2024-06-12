Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.16

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 169735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,982,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,707,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 315,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

