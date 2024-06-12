Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $685.33

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $685.33 and last traded at $684.27, with a volume of 38763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $600.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

