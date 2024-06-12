Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 727348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

