Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.24

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 13182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Amplitude Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 918.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 3,607.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 836,535 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after buying an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

