Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.04

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 34882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after buying an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.