Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.85

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 10497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 187,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.