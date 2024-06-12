NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.45

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 21464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 59,755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

