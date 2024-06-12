Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

