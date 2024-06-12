Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of BGSF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BGSF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth $118,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.59. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 12,009 shares of company stock worth $80,723 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

