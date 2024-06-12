Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

