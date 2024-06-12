Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

EFSC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

