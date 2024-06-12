State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $13.19 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $328.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.42 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

