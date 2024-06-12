Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $90.70.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

